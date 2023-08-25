B.C. wildfires: Closed section of Trans-Canada Highway in Shuswap region reopened

Send this page to someone via email

A closed section of the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Southern Interior has been reopened.

The section, between Chase and Sorrento, was closed on Aug. 18 because of the massive Bush Creek East wildfire, but traffic resumed flowing again Friday morning.

Estimated at 41,041 hectares, the blaze has destroyed many homes, and several evacuation alerts and orders were issued.

“The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has been working closely with response agencies, monitoring wildfire risk and activity along the corridor, and supporting evacuation orders,” the province said on Friday.

“Crews are also working to clear side roads adversely affected by wildfire.”

Elsewhere, the Trans-Canada between Boston Bar and Lytton will remain closed through the weekend.

That section has been closed to traffic since Aug. 17 because of the Kookipi Creek wildfire, which burned alongside the highway for 10 kilometres.

“The fire has burned trees on the bluffs above the highway, resulting in falling trees and boulders along the affected area, including through the Falls Creek (Jackass Mountain) highway reconstruction site,” the Ministry of Transportation said.

The ministry said the temporary bridge in the area and other construction works sustained no damage, and that tree removal, rock scaling and culvert clearing are underway.

The Kookipi Creek blaze is estimated at 14,974 hectares and has been burning since July 8.

“Assessments of area side roads are also underway in order to prioritize cleanup,” the ministry said, adding that an update will occur on Monday.