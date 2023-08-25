Menu

Canada

Metro grocery seeks injunction against striking workers preventing deliveries to stores

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 25, 2023 1:34 pm
Metro strike: Unifor president demands ‘good pay’ as secondary picket lines begin
TORONTO — Metro Inc. says it’s seeking an injunction against striking employees who are picketing its warehouses and preventing deliveries to stores in Ontario.

Workers started picketing two of the company’s distribution warehouses on Wednesday, disrupting the flow of fresh products to the grocer’s Metro and Food Basics stores across the province.

It comes during the fourth week of a strike by more than 3,700 workers at 27 Greater Toronto Area stores.

Metro on Wednesday said it filed an unfair labour complaint against Unifor, arguing the union wasn’t bargaining in good faith by not returning to the table to negotiate.

Unifor said it’s waiting for a better wage offer before it resumes talks.

Metro workers have said they want to get their pandemic ‘hero pay’ of $2 an hour back in bargaining.

Metro Inc. says it's seeking an injunction against striking workers who are picketing its warehouses and preventing deliveries to stores across Ontario. Striking employees of the grocery store Metro are seen on the secondary picket lines in Toronto, on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Metro Inc. says it’s seeking an injunction against striking workers who are picketing its warehouses and preventing deliveries to stores across Ontario. Striking employees of the grocery store Metro are seen on the secondary picket lines in Toronto, on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. SC

 

© 2023 The Canadian Press

