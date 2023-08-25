Metro grocery seeks injunction against striking workers preventing deliveries to stores

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Metro Inc. says it’s seeking an injunction against striking employees who are picketing its warehouses and preventing deliveries to stores in Ontario.

Workers started picketing two of the company’s distribution warehouses on Wednesday, disrupting the flow of fresh products to the grocer’s Metro and Food Basics stores across the province.

It comes during the fourth week of a strike by more than 3,700 workers at 27 Greater Toronto Area stores.

Metro on Wednesday said it filed an unfair labour complaint against Unifor, arguing the union wasn’t bargaining in good faith by not returning to the table to negotiate.

Unifor said it’s waiting for a better wage offer before it resumes talks.

Metro workers have said they want to get their pandemic ‘hero pay’ of $2 an hour back in bargaining.

Story continues below advertisement