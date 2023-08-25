Long time MLA Don Morgan won’t seek re-election

A longtime member of the Saskatchewan Party and the provincial government has announced his retirement.
On Friday, MLA Don Morgan announced he would not be running in next year’s provincial election.
Morgan has been involved with provincial politics since 2003, marking him as one of the longest running ministers in Canada.
Morgan has held several different cabinet positions within the provincial government.
“Mr. Morgan has served as Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Minister of Advanced Education, Minister responsible for SaskTel, Minister of Education and Minister of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety. In 2016, he was appointed Deputy Premier and served in the role until 2018,” his Government of Saskatchewan bio reads.
Morgan has served as Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Minister of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety, Minister responsible for SaskTel and Minister responsible for the Global Transportation Hub.
“On November 9, 2020, Premier Scott Moe appointed Don as the Minister of Crown Investments Corporation and Minister responsible for all major crown corporations, including SaskEnergy, SGI, SaskPower, SaskTel, SaskGaming and SaskWater,” the bio read.
MLA’s Delbert Kirsch, Fred Bradshaw and Dana Skoropad also announced they would not be seeking re-election.
