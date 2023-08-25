Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Long time MLA Don Morgan won’t seek re-election

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted August 25, 2023 1:15 pm
Don Morgan has announced he will not seek re-election in the 2024 provincial election. View image in full screen
Don Morgan has announced he will not seek re-election in the 2024 provincial election. Michael Bell / The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A longtime member of the Saskatchewan Party and the provincial government has announced his retirement.

On Friday, MLA Don Morgan announced he would not be running in next year’s provincial election.

Morgan has been involved with provincial politics since 2003, marking him as one of the longest running ministers in Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

Morgan has held several different cabinet positions within the provincial government.

“Mr. Morgan has served as Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Minister of Advanced Education, Minister responsible for SaskTel, Minister of Education and Minister of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety. In 2016, he was appointed Deputy Premier and served in the role until 2018,” his Government of Saskatchewan bio reads.

Trending Now

Morgan has served as Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Minister of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety, Minister responsible for SaskTel and Minister responsible for the Global Transportation Hub.

“On November 9, 2020, Premier Scott Moe appointed Don as the Minister of Crown Investments Corporation and Minister responsible for all major crown corporations, including SaskEnergy, SGI, SaskPower, SaskTel, SaskGaming and SaskWater,” the bio read.

MLA’s Delbert Kirsch, Fred Bradshaw and Dana Skoropad also announced they would not be seeking re-election.

More on Politics
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsRegina NewsElectionScott MoeSask PartyMLADon MorganSaskatchewan PoliticsSaskatchewan MLA
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices