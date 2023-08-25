10-year-old in serious condition after hit by 2 cars on Vancouver Island

Send this page to someone via email

A 10-year-old child has been left with potentially life-threatening injuries after he was struck by two cars while riding his bicycle.

On Thursday, Nanaimo RCMP said the boy was struck around 4:45 p.m. near the intersection of Howard Ave. and Nova Street.

“It appears the youth was riding his bicycle down a steep driveway when suddenly he rode on to Howard Ave and was struck by a southbound vehicle,” Const. Gary O’Brien said, with Nanaimo RCMP.

“The child was then struck by a second vehicle proceeding north bound on Howard Ave. Both drivers stopped, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.”

The child was airlifted to hospital in Victoria. Police said at this time there is no update on the child’s condition.

Both drivers remained on the scene after the collisions. Speed, alcohol or drugs do not appear to be contributing factors, police said.

The intersection was closed for several hours for an investigation, which is still ongoing. RCMP victim services have been engaged.