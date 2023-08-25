Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
U.S. News

U.S. airline worker death prompts FAA to issue ground safety alert

By Staff Reuters
Posted August 25, 2023 12:58 pm
Click to play video: 'FAA computer outage leads to mass flight delays, cancellations in U.S.'
FAA computer outage leads to mass flight delays, cancellations in U.S.
RELATED: FAA computer outage leads to mass flight delays, cancellations in U.S – Jan 11, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The death of an airline employee in December and another serious injury prompted the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to issue a safety alert on Friday to airlines in an effort to prevent more incidents.

The safety alert reiterates  that  ”it is important for  workers  to  remain clear of operating  engines until they  are  shut down,” the FAA said.

The alert comes as questions arise about U.S. aviation safety after a series of troubling near-miss incidents. The FAA has said it will hold runway safety meetings at 90 airports over the next few weeks.

In December, a ramp agent was fatally injured at Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama when the worker was sucked into an engine of an American Airlines AAL.O regional carrier flight parked at the gate.

Click to play video: 'U.S. flights ‘gradually’ resume after FAA system outage, Biden orders investigation'
U.S. flights ‘gradually’ resume after FAA system outage, Biden orders investigation

The flight was operated by Envoy Air, a wholly-owned subsidiary of American Airlines and the worker was employed by Piedmont Airlines, another American subsidiary.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued Piedmont Airlines a citation for one serious violation in June for exposing ground crew workers to ingestion hazards while performing aircraft marshaling, wing-walking and baggage-handling tasks.

The airline faces $15,625 in proposed penalties, the maximum allowed by law. The company has contested the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

In another event, a wing walker sustained a serious injury when an aircraft was being repositioned, the FAA said.
Reporting by David Shepardson, editing by Deepa Babington

More on World
FAAFederal Aviation AdministrationAirline employee deathAirline worker deathAviation ground safety alertFAA ground safetyU.S. aviation
© 2023 Reuters

Sponsored content

AdChoices