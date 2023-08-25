Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

The rain won’t go away for N.S. as province prepares for another soaking

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted August 25, 2023 11:57 am
Click to play video: 'N.S. launches hurricane preparedness awareness campaign'
N.S. launches hurricane preparedness awareness campaign
As tropical storm Franklin dumps heavy rain on Haiti and the Dominican Republic, officials in our region are watching closely. The storm is expected to make its way up the coast early next week – but what impact it could have on the Maritimes remains to be seen. As Callum Smith reports, officials are hoping for the best, but are asking people to be prepared for the hurricane season.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement ahead of heavy rainfall for parts of Nova Scotia, as the province readies itself for an active hurricane season and an approaching storm.

Heavy rain is expected to span late Friday night into Sunday morning, and could total 50 mm or more. The statement covers western, central and northwestern Nova Scotia.

The national forecaster says rainfall amounts could exceed 25 mm per hour.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash flooding and pooling of water. Similar events have caused hazardous driving conditions and localised flooding in low-lying areas,” the statement noted.

Parts of the province, including Halifax Regional Municipality, are still cleaning up from last month’s historic flash flooding that claimed four lives and caused more than $170 million in insured damages.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Halifax prepares for more rain this weekend'
Halifax prepares for more rain this weekend

In an alert sent to subscribers Friday, the municipality cautioned residents about the impending rain.

“Please use caution on roadways that were previously damaged by flooding and avoid soft shoulders,” read the hfxAlert.

Nova Scotians and the Canadian Hurricane Centre are also keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Franklin, which is currently southwest of Bermuda and gradually intensifying as it moves northeast.

Story continues below advertisement

Meteorologists predict the storm will gradually take a more northerly track over the weekend, and is expected to develop into a Category 2 hurricane.

Trending Now

While it’s unclear what impact the storm will have on the Atlantic provinces, the Nova Scotia government is already urging people to be prepared for what’s expected to be an above-average hurricane season.

“We’re working together and preparing for the season ahead,” said John Lohr, the minister responsible for the emergency management office, during a news conference Thursday.

“I would like to encourage all Nova Scotians to take some time now, before a storm or weather warning is issued to our region, to do the same.”

Click to play video: 'N.S. couple still dealing with home’s impacts from devastating floods'
N.S. couple still dealing with home’s impacts from devastating floods

— with a file from Global News’ Alex Cooke 

More on Canada
halifax weatherNS WeatherHurricane Franklintropical storm franklinNova Scotia FranklinNS Frankin hurricaneNS Franklin tropical storm
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices