The rain won’t go away for N.S. as province prepares for another soaking

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement ahead of heavy rainfall for parts of Nova Scotia, as the province readies itself for an active hurricane season and an approaching storm.

Heavy rain is expected to span late Friday night into Sunday morning, and could total 50 mm or more. The statement covers western, central and northwestern Nova Scotia.

The national forecaster says rainfall amounts could exceed 25 mm per hour.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash flooding and pooling of water. Similar events have caused hazardous driving conditions and localised flooding in low-lying areas,” the statement noted.

Parts of the province, including Halifax Regional Municipality, are still cleaning up from last month’s historic flash flooding that claimed four lives and caused more than $170 million in insured damages.

In an alert sent to subscribers Friday, the municipality cautioned residents about the impending rain.

“Please use caution on roadways that were previously damaged by flooding and avoid soft shoulders,” read the hfxAlert.

Nova Scotians and the Canadian Hurricane Centre are also keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Franklin, which is currently southwest of Bermuda and gradually intensifying as it moves northeast.

Meteorologists predict the storm will gradually take a more northerly track over the weekend, and is expected to develop into a Category 2 hurricane.

While it’s unclear what impact the storm will have on the Atlantic provinces, the Nova Scotia government is already urging people to be prepared for what’s expected to be an above-average hurricane season.

“We’re working together and preparing for the season ahead,” said John Lohr, the minister responsible for the emergency management office, during a news conference Thursday.

“I would like to encourage all Nova Scotians to take some time now, before a storm or weather warning is issued to our region, to do the same.”

— with a file from Global News’ Alex Cooke