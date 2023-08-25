Menu

Canada

Family of Mi’kmaw woman who died in Nova Scotia jail sues province for negligence

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 25, 2023 10:40 am
Click to play video: 'Burnside jail staffing shortage at critical level, union says'
Burnside jail staffing shortage at critical level, union says
The union representing correctional officers at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility is sounding the alarm that the facility is dangerously understaffed. As Megan King reports, the staffing crisis has meant extended lockdown for inmates – increasing tension and leading to assaults. – Aug 14, 2023
The family of a Mi’kmaw woman who died in provincial custody is suing Nova Scotia’s attorney general and the province’s health authority for negligence.

A statement of claim filed Tuesday alleges that Sarah Rose Denny died in hospital of double pneumonia after she was incarcerated at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility, in Dartmouth, N.S.

The claim, filed on behalf of Denny’s parents and children, says the 36-year-old was denied appropriate medical care in detention and died two weeks after she was arrested.

Sarah Rose Denny died in hospital in March 2023 of double pneumonia after she was incarcerated at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility, in Dartmouth, N.S.
Sarah Rose Denny died in hospital in March 2023 of double pneumonia after she was incarcerated at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility, in Dartmouth, N.S. DignityMemorial.com

The family alleges that Denny’s death was caused by negligence on the part of Nova Scotia Health and the attorney general, and is seeking unspecified damages.

None of these claims have been proven in court.

Nova Scotia Health declined to comment on the case, while the attorney general’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2023.

