Cougar knocks rider from mountain bike, prompting Whistler trail closures

An alarming report of a cougar knocking a rider from their mountain bike has prompted several temporary trail closures in Whistler, B.C.

The incident took place on Wednesday, at the Flank and 19 Mile Creek trails intersection, according to the BC Conservation Officer Service.

“The cougar initially backed off when hazed, but continued to follow at a close distance for 10-15 minutes in a stalking position,” Whistler staff said in an alert.

The Resort Municipality of Whistler posted the cougar alert on Thursday and has closed a part of the trail system above the Alpine neighbourhood.

A number of trails are closed for seven days, including No View, Rainbow-Flank North, 19 Mile Creek, Howler, Rick’s Roast, Cat Scratch Fever, Green Monster, Skywalk South and Jaws.

All other trails remain open, however, Whistler is warning trail users to proceed with caution and carry bear spray if possible.

All sightings are asked to be reported to the BC Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277.