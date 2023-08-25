Red Deer man charged in connection with teens being followed off bus, sexually assaulted: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Red Deer RCMP said that a local man is facing multiple charges after a number of teenage girls reported being sexually assaulted or physically assaulted, either while being on a city bus or shortly after getting off of one.

On Aug. 2, a teenage girl reported that she was followed off of a city bus, grabbed and assaulted by a man, the RCMP said.

RCMP said the girl was able to fight the man off and run to safety. She was not physically injured.

On Aug. 10, it was reported to police that another teenage girl had been followed off a city bus before being followed home by an unknown man. The suspect was caught on surveillance video looking into the window of that home later in the evening, the RCMP said.

On Aug. 11, a teenage girl said she was sexually assaulted by an unknown man on a bus.

In addition to that reported assault, police said another teenage girl was assaulted, and noted that assault was captured on surveillance video. That victim has not been identified.

The RCMP said these incidents occurred in the northwest part of Red Deer in the neighbourhoods of Johnstone, Kentwood and Highland Green.

Matthew Ryan, 24, has been arrested and charged with assault, two counts of sexual assault, two counts of harassment, one count of committing an indecent act and failure to comply with an undertaking.

Ryan is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

The RCMP said they are looking into a number of incidents dating back to April in connection with their investigation. Police believe the incidents could have happened on or off city buses and in different areas of the city.

RCMP describe the suspect in the incidents they are investigating as a man in his 20s with brown hair that is a grown-out buzz cut or “shaggy hair.” He is described as unshaven with a bigger build.

Anybody who may have witnessed or been involved with a similar incident is asked to contact the RCMP at 403-406-2200 or to leave a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.