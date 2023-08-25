Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Former WWE champion Bray Wyatt dies at 36

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted August 25, 2023 9:35 am
Bray Wyatt. View image in full screen
FILE - WWE star Bray Wyatt died "unexpectedly" on Aug. 24, 2023., WWE announced. Monica Schipper/FilmMagic
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Bray Wyatt died Thursday, WWE announced. He was 36.

Wyatt, whose real name was Windham Rotunda, died “unexpectedly,” according to an article on the WWE website that did not mention a cause of death.

“WWE is saddened to learn that Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 24, at age 36,” WWE said. “WWE extends its condolences to Rotunda’s family, friends and fans.”

Wyatt, the 2017 WWE champion, was also known as “The Fiend.” His last televised performance came at the 2023 Royal Rumble.

“Known for his captivating performances and incredible in-ring presence, Wyatt was a defining superstar of his generation,” WWE said.

Wyatt was the son of Mike and Stephanie Rotunda.

Story continues below advertisement

Wyatt’s grandfather Robert Deroy Windham (Blackjack Mulligan), father, and two of his uncles (Barry and Kendall Windham) all wrestled in WWE. His grandfather also played college football at the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) and saw preseason action for the New York Jets.

Trending Now

Wyatt redshirted on the Troy football team in 2007, meaning his participation was delayed in order to extend the timeframe he was eligible to play for the team.

Click to play video: '‘Wheel of Fortune’ solve attempt has WWE stars Xavier Woods, Drew McIntyre fighting back chuckles'
‘Wheel of Fortune’ solve attempt has WWE stars Xavier Woods, Drew McIntyre fighting back chuckles
WWEWorld Wrestling EntertainmentWWE star deadBray WyattBray Wyatt deadBray Wyatt deathBray Wyatt obituaryHow did Bray Wyatt die?Who is Bray Wyatt?Windham RotundaWindham Rotunda deathWindham Rotunda WWEWWE champion dead
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices