2 stabbed at Toronto’s Christie Pits Park, suspect sought

Toronto police say two people in their 20s have been stabbed at Christie Pits Park on Thursday night.
Police said the stabbing happened at around 11:55 p.m. at the park.
Paramedics said they transported two people, a man and a woman to hospital.
One of them was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and the other was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries, paramedics said.
The suspect is described as a man in his 20s, around five-feet-five inches tall, with black hair in braids and unshaven. He was wearing a pink sweater at the time of the incident, police said.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police.
