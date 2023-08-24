Menu

U.S. News

U.S. to train Ukrainians on piloting F-16 fighter jets in Arizona: Pentagon

By Ellen Knickmeyer The Associated Press
Posted August 24, 2023 7:24 pm
Click to play video: 'Russia-Ukraine war: NATO to train Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighter jets'
Russia-Ukraine war: NATO to train Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighter jets
WATCH: NATO to train Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighter jets – Jun 15, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The U.S. will start training Ukrainian pilots to fly U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets, beginning at an Air National Guard base in October, the Pentagon said Thursday.

The training is part of a U.S. and European effort to get the advanced fighter jets to Ukraine for its defense against invading Russian forces.

American military officials stress it takes years of training to be able to field F-16 squadrons, limiting the impact the aircraft will have on Ukraine’s defense for the near future.

“This is about the long-term support to Ukraine,” the Pentagon spokesman, Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, told reporters in Washington. “This is not about the counteroffensive that they’re conducting right now.”

Click to play video: 'F-16 fighter jets ‘clearly have a role’ in Ukraine conflict moving forward: Milley'
F-16 fighter jets ‘clearly have a role’ in Ukraine conflict moving forward: Milley

The training will take place at Morris Air National Guard base in Tucson, Arizona. The pilots will first undergo English instruction at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, to bring their fluency up to the level needed to operate the aircraft, starting next month, Ryder said.

Ukraine has long pressed for the American fighter jets to help defend its cities and forces from Russian artillery and aviation. Denmark, the Netherlands and Norway announced in recent days they would supply the aircraft to Ukraine.

Ryder said the U.S. decided to join European allies in the training to avoid bottlenecks in bringing Ukrainian pilots up to speed.

The U.S. training would accommodate “several” Ukrainian fighter pilots and dozens of maintenance people for the jets, he said.

For experienced pilots, training can range around five months, Ryder said. He sketched out courses covering basics. In addition to flying the advanced craft, they include formation flying, operating weapons, air combat and suppressing air defense systems, on top of centrifuge training on the ground to help pilots withstand the g-forces of an F-16 cockpit.

