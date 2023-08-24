Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police ask for public’s help in search for missing youth

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted August 24, 2023 4:48 pm
Winnipeg police say they are looking for a missing youth from the city's West Alexander area. The 12-year-old girl was last seen by caregivers on Aug. 6. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police say they are looking for a missing youth from the city's West Alexander area. The 12-year-old girl was last seen by caregivers on Aug. 6. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
Winnipeg police say a search is ongoing of a missing child.

Officials said 12-year-old Daliya Young was last seen on Aug. 6 by her caregivers in the city’s West Alexander area. They noted that several reported sightings may place her in the city’s North End area, with the most recent report being on Aug. 19.

Young is described as standing between five-feet, one-inch and five-feet, two-inches tall, with a thin build, shoulder length brown or red hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket with a band logo, a black t-shirt, grey sweatpants, grey sneakers, and carrying a backpack with a cartoon design.

Winnipeg police say Daliya Young, 12, was last seen in the city’s West Alexander area on Aug. 6. They are asking the public’s assistance in locating the missing youth.
Winnipeg police say Daliya Young, 12, was last seen in the city’s West Alexander area on Aug. 6. They are asking the public’s assistance in locating the missing youth. Courtesy Winnipeg Police

Police said they are concerned for Young’s safety and well-being and are asking for the public’s assistance in locating her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

