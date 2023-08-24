Menu

Traffic

2 people taken to hospital after motorcyclist struck by vehicle in Toronto: officials

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 24, 2023 3:37 pm
A Toronto Police emblem is shown in Toronto on August 5, 2022. Toronto police say one person is dead after a downtown hit and run. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police emblem is shown in Toronto on August 5, 2022. Toronto police say one person is dead after a downtown hit and run. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. CLB
Two people have been taken to hospital after a motorcyclist was struck by a vehicle in Toronto, officials say.

Toronto police said the collision occurred just after 3 p.m., on Thursday, in the area of Bergamot and Islington avenues.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a man in his 20s was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.

A second patient was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, paramedics said.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Officers said lanes were closed in the area.

