2 people taken to hospital after motorcyclist struck by vehicle in Toronto: officials

Two people have been taken to hospital after a motorcyclist was struck by a vehicle in Toronto, officials say.
Toronto police said the collision occurred just after 3 p.m., on Thursday, in the area of Bergamot and Islington avenues.
Toronto paramedics told Global News a man in his 20s was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.
A second patient was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, paramedics said.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
Officers said lanes were closed in the area.
