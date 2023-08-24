Traffic stop downtown Winnipeg leads to arrests, seizure of firearm: WPS

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say a traffic stop in the downtown area on Wednesday led to two arrests as well as the seizure of a firearm.

At 7 p.m., police say they were patrolling downtown when they conducted what they called a high-risk traffic stop in the 500 block of Arlington Street.

Police say the vehicle they pulled over was suspected in a previous firearm-related incident, still under investigation.

Two men were taken into custody as a result of the stop and police say one of the accused was carrying a satchel containing a handgun with a high-capacity magazine holding live ammunition.

A 28-year-old from Winnipeg is facing numerous firearm-related charges and has been detained in custody.