Crime

Traffic stop downtown Winnipeg leads to arrests, seizure of firearm: WPS

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted August 24, 2023 3:58 pm
Winnipeg police say a traffic stop in the downtown area on Wednesday led to two arrests as well as the seizure of a firearm. . View image in full screen
Winnipeg police say a traffic stop in the downtown area on Wednesday led to two arrests as well as the seizure of a firearm. . SDV
Winnipeg police say a traffic stop in the downtown area on Wednesday led to two arrests as well as the seizure of a firearm.

At 7 p.m., police say they were patrolling downtown when they conducted what they called a high-risk traffic stop in the 500 block of Arlington Street.

Police say the vehicle they pulled over was suspected in a previous firearm-related incident, still under investigation.

Two men were taken into custody as a result of the stop and police say one of the accused was carrying a satchel containing a handgun with a high-capacity magazine holding live ammunition.

A 28-year-old from Winnipeg is facing numerous firearm-related charges and has been detained in custody.

Click to play video: 'Gun violence on the rise'
Gun violence on the rise
CrimeWinnipeg policewinnipegWinnipeg crimeWPSDowntown Winnipegfirearm crime
