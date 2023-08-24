City of Regina halfway through 2023 construction projects

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Regina says workers are halfway through their scheduled construction projects this season, after completing 159 to date.

Projects include 10.1 kilometres of major road upgrades and 8.5 kilometres of residential street upgrades.

5.26 kilometres of sidewalk repairs have also been completed so far.

Additionally, almost 7,000 tons of asphalt have been used across the city for roadway repairs and pothole patching.

“Many important improvements are being made to infrastructure throughout our community that address residents’ priorities,” said Kurtis Doney, Acting Executive Director of Citizen Services. “From residential road repair to utility upgrades and more, we’ll continue to make the most of the 2023 construction season with crews and contractors working well into the fall.

The estimated budget for the year on construction in the transportation, water, wastewater and drainage projects is around $113 million.

“The Broad Street Cast Iron Pipe replacement project was completed in early July and the Lewvan Drive renewal project was finished mid-July, five weeks earlier than planned,” the city said in a press release. “Other major roadway projects, such as Albert Street and McCarthy Boulevard renewal, are on track to be completed by the end of September.”

Work on replacing lead service connections will continue into the winter months. The city reports that 115 have been replaced so far.

For residents in Regina’s Northeast Neighbourhood, the drainage project in that area is around 20 per cent done.

The city also began a three-year effort to expand the city’s water network in mid-July.

With school right around the corner, the city highlighted five new school zone flashing LED signs, four permanent and 15 temporary driver feedback signs and five new traffic calming curb locations that are being installed to help drivers slow down around school zones and playgrounds.