Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, Aug. 24

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Ukrainian Day in the Park, WEGO at the Remai Modern, and Momma Mia seeks a home in Adopt a Pet.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, Aug. 24, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Celebrating Ukrainian-Canadian culture and history

Saskatchewan has a unique connection with Ukraine, with approximately 13 per cent of the province’s population having a connection to the European country.

Ukrainian Day in the Park is a chance to celebrate the diversity and richness of Ukrainian-Canadian culture in the province.

Yuliia Firman and Andriy Bondar from the organizing committee explain what people can expect on Aug. 26 at Kiwanis Memorial Park.

4:22 Celebrating Ukrainian-Canadian culture and history

Remai Modern’s WEGO an art festival for all ages

WEGO — an all-ages art festival — is taking place at Remai Modern Art Museum.

Story continues below advertisement

The all-day festival taking place on Aug. 27 includes music and dancing.

Stephanie McKay looks at all the activities taking place and details of the WEGO low-sensory event taking place the following day.

3:37 Remai Modern’s WEGO an art festival for all ages

Saskatoon SPCA seeks a home for Momma Mia

Momma Mia is a 21-month-old pitbull mix in need of a new home.

Jemma Omidian from the Saskatoon SPCA describes what type of home would best suit Momma Mia.

Omidian also looks at the dos and don’ts of transporting your pets in vehicles in this Adopt a Pet segment.

4:04 Saskatoon SPCA seeks a home for Momma Mia

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Aug. 24

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, Aug. 24.

Story continues below advertisement