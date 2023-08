See more sharing options

A man has been taken to hospital after a single vehicle collision in Mississauga, police say.

Peel Regional Police said the collision occurred at 12:50 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of Kennedy and Derry roads.

Police said a man was operating a stolen vehicle when it struck a pole or tree.

According to police, the man was taken to a local hospital.

The severity of his injuries was not immediately clear.

Roads were closed in the area.

-More to come…

