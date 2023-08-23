Halifax charity running short on back-to-school supplies as demand increases

Send this page to someone via email

It’s the time of year when parents get their children ready to return to the classroom. Pencils, scissors and book bags are mostly ready in tow. In Halifax, charities are seeing more families looking for school supplies.

Just next to the Halifax Forum, the Parker Street Food Bank has been preparing hundreds of book bags for families needing them for the school year. Each bag is filled with looseleaf paper, pencils, pens and sometimes crayons.

Nearly a thousand people are on their waitlist for school supplies, but with increased demand, the need for donations is also high.

The group is short over 300 backpacks. The group has had to resort to putting school supplies in garbage bags, in the hope of getting more donations. Throughout the room, mounds of supplies are in garbage bags.

The annual drive is in its 10th year.

According to executive director Denise Daley, more clients are coming to the organization worried about the rising cost of living. She said many of her clients have full-time jobs but struggle to keep on top of bills.

“There’s an increase in the number of applications,” she told Global News on Wednesday. “Even the categories have increased. Last year it was grades three and four, now it’s four and five.”

Annual inflation rose to 3.3 per cent nationally last month, Statistics Canada said Tuesday, which falls outside the central bank’s one-to-three per cent target range. That’s up from June’s inflation rate of 2.8 per cent.

A study by Deloitte Consulting last year found that the average bill for back-to-school shopping in Canada came out to $700 per student, while a survey from the firm released last month suggested the cost of school supplies has increased 24 per cent over the last two years amid inflation.

It comes as registration at the food bank also increased by over a thousand clients since November 2022.

“The need is extensive,” explained Josie Young, the Food Manager at Parker Street. “With inflation and prices going up everywhere you turn along with bills to pay and adults going back to school, there’s so much more need than years before.”

Donations can be made at 2415 Maynard Street in Halifax or by calling 902-425-2125.

— With files from Naomi Barghiel