Fire

B.C. wildfires: Evacuation orders downgraded for 161 properties in South Okanagan

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 23, 2023 4:56 pm
An aerial photo of the Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire that’s burning between Okanagan Falls and Keremeos in B.C.’s Southern Interior. View image in full screen
An aerial photo of the Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire that’s burning between Okanagan Falls and Keremeos in B.C.’s Southern Interior. BC Wildfire Service
Evacuation orders have been downgraded for 161 properties near the Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire in the South Okanagan.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen said that homeowners of some properties in the Willowbrook area of Electoral Area C, along with some properties in Electoral Area I, including White Lake Road, are now able to go home.

However, those areas are still under evacuation alert, with the regional district adding that properties along Grand Oro Road and in the Yellow Brick Road area remain on evacuation order.

“Willowbrook water system users are reminded to restrict water use,” said the regional district. “This will ensure water is available for crews working in the area impacted by the Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire.”

The community of Willowbrook is accessible via the following routes:

  • From Okanagan Falls, access via Green Lake Road
  • From Oliver, access via the south end of Willowbrook Road
  • From Secrest Hill Road at Highway 97
Re-entry packages for the Willowbrook area will be available at the Willowbrook Fire Hall. A copy is also available online.

The fire, located between Okanagan Falls and Keremeos, is estimated at 1,830 hectares. Fifty-five wildland firefighters are on scene, along with heavy equipment and 26 structure protection personnel.

Aerial support via six helicopters in the zone is also available.

As a result of the evacuation order downgrades, there are now 96 properties on evacuation order (down from 257 earlier Tuesday) and 407 properties on evacuation alert (up from 246).

Southeast of Keremeos, the Crater Creek wildfire is estimated at 44,000 hectares, as it was on Monday.

The number of properties on evacuation orders (13) and evacuation alerts (195) also stayed the same.

BC Wildfire says 12 firefighters are on scene, along with heavy equipment and 30 structure protection personnel plus aerial support.

