Chrystia Freeland fined for speeding in Alberta: ‘I won’t do it again’

Send this page to someone via email

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said Wednesday she was fined for speeding while driving in Alberta.

“I did get a speeding ticket driving between Grande Prairie and Peace River. I was driving too fast and I won’t do it again,” Freeland told reporters while in Prince Edward Island for the cabinet retreat.

According to a government official speaking on background, the deputy prime minister was pulled over for driving 132 kilometres-per-hour in a rental car.

Global News inquired about whether it was Freeland’s first speeding ticket, but her office did not reply by publication.

The speed limit in Alberta is 110 km/h on a few major divided highways and 100 on most others.

She was fined $273, which she paid in full.

Story continues below advertisement