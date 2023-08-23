Chrystia Freeland fined for speeding in Alberta: ‘I won’t do it again’

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said Wednesday she was fined for speeding while driving in Alberta.
“I did get a speeding ticket driving between Grande Prairie and Peace River. I was driving too fast and I won’t do it again,” Freeland told reporters while in Prince Edward Island for the cabinet retreat.
According to a government official speaking on background, the deputy prime minister was pulled over for driving 132 kilometres-per-hour in a rental car.
Global News inquired about whether it was Freeland’s first speeding ticket, but her office did not reply by publication.
The speed limit in Alberta is 110 km/h on a few major divided highways and 100 on most others.
She was fined $273, which she paid in full.
