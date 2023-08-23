Menu

Canada

Chrystia Freeland fined for speeding in Alberta: ‘I won’t do it again’

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted August 23, 2023 5:53 pm
Freeland says ‘I won’t do it again’ after receiving speeding ticket in Alberta
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said Wednesday she was fined for speeding while driving in Alberta.

“I did get a speeding ticket driving between Grande Prairie and Peace River. I was driving too fast and I won’t do it again,” Freeland told reporters while in Prince Edward Island for the cabinet retreat.

According to a government official speaking on background, the deputy prime minister was pulled over for driving 132 kilometres-per-hour in a rental car.

Global News inquired about whether it was Freeland’s first speeding ticket, but her office did not reply by publication.

The speed limit in Alberta is 110 km/h on a few major divided highways and 100 on most others.

She was fined $273, which she paid in full.

AlbertaChrystia FreelandSpeedingGrande PrairiePeace RiverSpeeding TicketFreeland Speeding Ticket
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

