Life-saving measures performed on driver after vehicle hits pole in Toronto: police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Emergency personnel are performing life-saving measures on the driver of a vehicle after it drove into a pole in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the incident occurred just after 3:30 p.m. in the Victoria Park Avenue and Braken Avenue area.

Officers said life-saving measures were being performed on the driver.

“Expect traffic delays in the area,” police said.

COLLISION:

Victoria Park Av + Braken Av

3:33 p.m.

– Single vehicle into a pole

– Police are on scene

– Life-saving measures are being performed on the driver

– Expect traffic delays in the area @TTCnotices#GO1968250

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 23, 2023