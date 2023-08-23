Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Life-saving measures performed on driver after vehicle hits pole in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 23, 2023 4:16 pm
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Emergency personnel are performing life-saving measures on the driver of a vehicle after it drove into a pole in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the incident occurred just after 3:30 p.m. in the Victoria Park Avenue and Braken Avenue area.

Officers said life-saving measures were being performed on the driver.

“Expect traffic delays in the area,” police said.

Advertisement
More on Toronto
Toronto PoliceTorontoCollisionTPSToronto CollisionVictoria Park Avenuebraken avenue
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices