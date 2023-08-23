Life-saving measures performed on driver after vehicle hits pole in Toronto: police

Emergency personnel are performing life-saving measures on the driver of a vehicle after it drove into a pole in Toronto, police say.
Toronto police said the incident occurred just after 3:30 p.m. in the Victoria Park Avenue and Braken Avenue area.
Officers said life-saving measures were being performed on the driver.
“Expect traffic delays in the area,” police said.
