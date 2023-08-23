Menu

Crime

Alleged drug dealer charged with manslaughter in woman’s death: London, Ont. police

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted August 23, 2023 3:06 pm
Police Lights View image in full screen
File photo of emergency lights. File / Getty
Charges have been laid in connection with an investigation into a suspicious death  in west London, Ont., launched by police back in the spring.

On May 12, at 4:30 p.m., police were called to do a welfare check of two individuals at a residence in the area of Wyatt Street and Cavendish Crescent.

Officers located an adult man in medical distress and an adult female was found dead.

The man was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

The woman’s death was deemed suspicious in nature and the investigation was reassigned to the Major Crime Section, with the assistance of the Office of the Chief Coroner.

Following a post-mortem examination, investigators said that the cause of death was the result of a “multi-drug overdose.”

Story continues below advertisement

Const. Matthew Dawson told Global News that the type of drugs involved in the investigation won’t be released “to protect the privacy of the families involved.”

Through the investigation, officers identified a male suspect who reportedly sold drugs to both victims.

A 31-year-old man from London has been charged with manslaughter, causing death by criminal negligence and causing bodily harm by criminal negligence.

“The victims and the accused were known to each other,” Dawson said.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

