Toronto screening room to be renamed after Oscar winning director Norman Jewison

Send this page to someone via email

Oscar-winning Canadian filmmaker Norman Jewison is getting his namesake on a private screening room in Toronto.

The Hazelton Hotel, located in the city’s high-end Yorkville neighbourhood, says it will rename its 25-seat cinema after the 97-year-old Toronto director.

Jewison is known for an array of Hollywood hits that include “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Moonstruck” and “In the Heat of the Night” and he’s also founder of the Canadian Film Centre.

The hotel’s Silver Screening Room will officially become the Norman Jewison Cinema during an invitation-only event held on Sept. 11, timed for the Toronto International Film Festival.

The organizers say that high-profile guests, friends and some of Jewison’s collaborators will be in attendance.

This isn’t the first space at the Hazelton to honour a legendary Canadian artist. The hotel previously named its private dining room after folk musician Neil Young.