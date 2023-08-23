Ribfest returns to Guelph for its silver anniversary

Send this page to someone via email

Carnivores from far and wide, and close to home, will be gathering at Riverside Park in Guelph this weekend.

Friday marks the start of the three-day Guelph Ribfest put on by the Rotary Club of Guelph – Trillium.

This year will be the 25th anniversary of the Guelph Ribfest, which serves as one of the Rotary Club’s main fundraisers.

“Over the last 25 years, we’ve raised well in excess of $1 million, close to $2 million for local charities,” Ribfest co-chair Dan O’Donnell said. “That’s really our focus and we’re just happy to be able to continue.”

Visitors will be able to feast on ribs cooked by some of the best ribbers in the world.

“We have seven returning ribbers from last year,” O’Donnell said. “That includes local favourite Silver Bullet, Camp 31, Boss Hogs — the usual suspects.”

Story continues below advertisement

O’Donnell said Ribfest will have a couple of new food vendors this year.

“We’re trying to have a more diverse menu. It is exciting.”

The Guelph Ribfest will also have the classic car show on Saturday and Sunday. There are midway rides, a climbing wall and face painting for the kids, plus plenty of live entertainment throughout the weekend. One of the acts that will be appearing is The Practically Hip, a popular Tragically Hip tribute band, on Friday.

New this year is a shuttle bus running between the Guelph central bus terminal and Riverside Park.

Guelph Ribfest takes place Friday from noon to 11 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. More information can be found by going to the Guelph Ribfest website.