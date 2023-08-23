Menu

Canada

Ontario adds $11M to funding for investigation, recovery following Wheatley explosion

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 23, 2023 1:31 pm
Chatham-Kent fire is shown on the scene of a natural gas explosion in Wheatley, Ont., on August 27, 2021. View image in full screen
Chatham-Kent fire is shown on the scene of a natural gas explosion in Wheatley, Ont., on August 27, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rob Gurdebeke
Ontario’s minister of natural resources and forestry says the province is putting an additional $11 million toward ongoing costs of a 2021 explosion in Wheatley, Ont., that levelled a building and injured 20 people.

The explosion came weeks after local officials declared two states of emergency and evacuation orders after discovering hydrogen sulphide gas leaks in the area.

Graydon Smith was in Wheatley today to announce more funding for the municipality of Chatham-Kent for help with emergency management, investigation and community recovery.

The new funding is in addition to more than $27 million the province has so far put toward investigation, recovery and support for businesses and residents.

Smith also previously announced that the province will spend $23.6 million on an action plan to address risks of old wells.

The province says there are approximately 27,000 oil and gas wells in the province, primarily on private land in southwestern Ontario.

