Teenage driver killed in crash after vehicle rolls several times in Montreal’s south shore

Longueuil police are investigating following a fatal crash on Highway 116 Wednesday morning that claimed the life of a teenage boy.

Longueuil police spokesperson Ghislain Vallières said the crash, involving two vehicles driven by minors, happened at around 7:40 a.m. on the highway, between Édouard and Taschereau boulevards.

While the cause of the crash is under investigation, police indicated that speed may have been a factor.

Vallières said one of the two vehicles involved in the crash rolled over several times. The teenage driver of that vehicle was rushed to hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

The other driver, who police said did not appear to be injured, was expected to meet with investigators later in the day on Wednesday. Neither vehicle was carrying passengers.

View image in full screen One of two vehicles involved in a fatal crash on Wednesday on Highway 116. Sylvain Trudeau/Global News

Vallières said it was too early to speak of an arrest, as investigators and crime scene technicians remained on site early Wednesday afternoon.

The crash snarled traffic during the morning rush hour, with all three lanes of the highway heading into Montreal closed off. The road was only reopened to traffic at 3:30 p.m.

Police had been asking motorists to avoid the area.