Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Teenage driver killed in crash after vehicle rolls several times in Montreal’s south shore

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted August 23, 2023 2:53 pm
Longueuil police are investigating after a teenage driver was killed in a crash on Highway 116 on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. View image in full screen
Longueuil police are investigating after a teenage driver was killed in a crash on Highway 116 on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. Sylvain Trudeau/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Longueuil police are investigating following a fatal crash on Highway 116 Wednesday morning that claimed the life of a teenage boy.

Longueuil police spokesperson Ghislain Vallières said the crash, involving two vehicles driven by minors,  happened at around 7:40 a.m. on the highway, between Édouard and Taschereau boulevards.

While the cause of the crash is under investigation, police indicated that speed may have been a factor.

Vallières said one of the two vehicles involved in the crash rolled over several times. The teenage driver of that vehicle was rushed to hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

The other driver, who police said did not appear to be injured, was expected to meet with investigators later in the day on Wednesday. Neither vehicle was carrying passengers.

One of two vehicles involved in a fatal crash on Wednesday on Highway 116. View image in full screen
One of two vehicles involved in a fatal crash on Wednesday on Highway 116. Sylvain Trudeau/Global News

Vallières said it was too early to speak of an arrest, as investigators and crime scene technicians remained on site early Wednesday afternoon.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The crash snarled traffic during the morning rush hour, with all three lanes of the highway heading into Montreal closed off. The road was only reopened to traffic at 3:30 p.m.

Police had been asking motorists to avoid the area.

Click to play video: 'Quebec’s new road safety plan includes more radars, fines for speeding'
Quebec’s new road safety plan includes more radars, fines for speeding
Fatal CrashLongueuil PoliceMontreal south shoreSt HubertLongueuil trafficHighway 116116 crashHighway 116 fatal crashTeenage driverTeenager fatal crash
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices