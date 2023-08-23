Menu

Crime

Police expect to lay charges in connection with 5-vehicle crash in Cambridge

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 23, 2023 2:04 pm
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo regional police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Waterloo regional police say an investigation is underway following a five-vehicle collision during rush hour in Cambridge on Monday night.

Police say their investigation discovered that a Honda was eastbound on Maplegrove Road when it collided with an Audi travelling south on Fountain Street at around 5 p.m.

The Audi then careened into another vehicle, which was then launched into two other vehicles at the intersection.

The driver of the Audi, a 52-year-old man from Cambridge, as well as the driver of the Honda, an 18-year-old man from Cambridge, were both taken to hospitals in the area for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Now

Police say officers are continuing to investigate the collision and expect to lay charges.

They are asking anyone who witnessed or has dashcam footage of the incident to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8856.

