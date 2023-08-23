Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Human remains found in Wasaga Beach identified, police say

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted August 23, 2023 1:22 pm
Wasaga Beach | Canada's blue flag beaches View image in full screen
Visitors enjoy the warm sun and sand of Wasaga beach. Charla Jones/Globe and Mail file
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Provincial police say they have identified the human remains found in the town of Wasaga Beach earlier this year, and foul play is not suspected.

Members of the Huronia West Detachment of the OPP received a call on May 24 at around 3:30 p.m. saying that suspected human remains had been located by members of a land surveying company that was working in an area off Highway 26.

Police say a post-mortem examination has confirmed the remains to be those of an individual reported missing in July 2020.

Following an investigation, police say foul play is not suspected.

Provincial police say that out of respect for the family’s privacy, they will not be releasing the name of the deceased.

Related News
OPPmissing personHuman RemainsWasaga BeachHuronia West Oppdead body Wasaga BeachWasaga Beach Human remains
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices