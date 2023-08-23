Human remains found in Wasaga Beach identified, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police say they have identified the human remains found in the town of Wasaga Beach earlier this year, and foul play is not suspected.

Members of the Huronia West Detachment of the OPP received a call on May 24 at around 3:30 p.m. saying that suspected human remains had been located by members of a land surveying company that was working in an area off Highway 26.

Police say a post-mortem examination has confirmed the remains to be those of an individual reported missing in July 2020.

Following an investigation, police say foul play is not suspected.

Provincial police say that out of respect for the family’s privacy, they will not be releasing the name of the deceased.