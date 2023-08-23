Menu

Canada

Halifax studying ways to better protect at-risk neighbourhoods from wildfires

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 23, 2023 11:56 am
Click to play video: 'After slow evacuation process during wildfires, Halifax councillor looking for better emergency exits in neighbourhood'
After slow evacuation process during wildfires, Halifax councillor looking for better emergency exits in neighbourhood
After about 16,000 residents were moved slowly through traffic during an evacuation caused by growing wildfires in the Tantallon and Hammonds Plains area last week, councillor Pam Lovelace says that she's now looking for assistance from both the provincial and federal government to get more exit roads built as soon as possible in the area. Megan King has more – Jun 7, 2023
The Halifax Regional Municipality is exploring ways to better protect its vulnerable neighbourhoods from wildfires.

Regional councillors have adopted a motion for staffers to study emergency preparedness strategies, building codes and land-use policies — all to make districts and homes more fire-resistant.

The motion comes just a few months after wildfires in Halifax suburbs destroyed dozens of homes and forced the evacuation of thousands of residents.

Municipal staff will review standards for new property developments and explore requirements for evacuation routes and emergency water sources.

Trending Now

Coun. Waye Mason says the motion is the beginning of a larger conversation.

He notes that the municipality has seen other, smaller wildfires over the past 15 years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 23, 2023.

