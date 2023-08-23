Halifax studying ways to better protect at-risk neighbourhoods from wildfires

See more sharing options

The Halifax Regional Municipality is exploring ways to better protect its vulnerable neighbourhoods from wildfires.

Regional councillors have adopted a motion for staffers to study emergency preparedness strategies, building codes and land-use policies — all to make districts and homes more fire-resistant.

The motion comes just a few months after wildfires in Halifax suburbs destroyed dozens of homes and forced the evacuation of thousands of residents.

Municipal staff will review standards for new property developments and explore requirements for evacuation routes and emergency water sources.

Coun. Waye Mason says the motion is the beginning of a larger conversation.

He notes that the municipality has seen other, smaller wildfires over the past 15 years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 23, 2023.