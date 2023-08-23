Menu

Lifestyle

Operation Tee-Time provides South-Asian youth in Calgary with free golf lessons

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted August 23, 2023 11:57 am
The Calgary Police Service has partnered with The City of Calgary Golf Courses for Operation Tee-Time, a pilot initiative to provide free golf lessons to youth from the South Asian community between the ages of six and 18. View image in full screen
The Calgary Police Service has partnered with The City of Calgary Golf Courses for Operation Tee-Time, a pilot initiative to provide free golf lessons to youth from the South Asian community between the ages of six and 18. The City of Calgary Newsroom
The Calgary Police Service has partnered with the city of Calgary golf courses for Operation Tee-Time, a pilot initiative to provide free golf lessons to youth from the South Asian community between the ages of six and 18.

“We are committed to making golf in Calgary more inclusive and welcoming and are pleased to offer this opportunity,” said John Faber, acting golf lead with City of Calgary Golf Courses.

Operation Tee-Time View image in full screen
Kids watch a golfing lesson at Operation Tee-Time in Calgary. The City of Calgary Newsroom

Throughout the month of August, 36 youth from across Calgary are taking lessons at McCall Lake Golf Course. The pilot was launched through a partnership between the Calgary Police Service Diversity Resource Team and the city of Calgary golf courses. There were more than 120 applicants for the program.

The program gives youth an opportunity to learn a new sport and build friendships and community connections.

Golfing lesson at Operation Tee-Time in Calgary. View image in full screen
Golfing lesson at Operation Tee-Time in Calgary. The City of Calgary Newsroom

“It was very difficult to choose the 36 youth who would participate,” says Const. Randy Randhawa, the South Asia liaison officer with the Calgary Police Service Diversity Resource Team.

“Ultimately, we wanted to make sure we had a diverse group of young people from all ages and genders, who were interested in learning how to golf.”

Following the pilot program, Calgary police and the city plan to explore future opportunities to provide lessons for youth.

