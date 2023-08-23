Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, Aug. 23

See more sharing options

Music for the Gut, steps to become an interior designer, and students riding Saskatoon Transit.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, Aug. 23, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Music for the Gut raising funds for Crohn’s and Colitis Canada

A benefit concert is taking place to raise money for the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation of Canada.

More than 90 singers and dancers will be on the stage at TCU Place on Aug. 24 performing a variety of music and theatre.

Founder Jamey Hughton explains why he started the concert series along with a sneak peek of the show from one of the groups performing.

4:02 Music for the Gut raising funds for Crohn’s and Colitis Canada

Steps to becoming an interior designer: Décor and Design

When people think of interior designers, thoughts turn to colours and esthetics.

However, there is a technical aspect to the profession, including health, safety and wellness.

Tessa Christopher from Metric Design explains the steps that need to be taken to become an interior designer.

4:09 Steps to becoming an interior designer: Décor and Design

Taking a ride on Saskatoon Transit in Experience Saskatoon

Students are set to return to class and one option to get to school is on Saskatoon Transit.

Cory Shrigley says there are many options for students to use transit on a daily basis, including new passes.

Shrigley explains the benefits of riding Saskatoon Transit and the variety of passes available in Experience Saskatoon.

3:56 Taking a ride on Saskatoon Transit in Experience Saskatoon

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Aug. 23

Late afternoon sunshine — Chantal Wagner has your Wednesday, Aug. 23, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

