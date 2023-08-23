Evacuation orders issued by Lytton First Nation for Stein Mountain wildfire

Send this page to someone via email

The Lytton First Nation issued a number of evacuation orders for residents due to the Stein Mountain wildfire.

Community members in the Lytton IRs 4A, 4B, 4C, 4D, 4E, 5A and 33, Nickelpalm IR 4, Seah IR 5, Nesikep IR 6 and 6A must leave immediately due to danger to life and safety.

#Evacuation Order issued for #Lytton First Nation for Lytton IRs 4A, 4B, 4C, 4D, 4E, 4F, 5A and 33, Nicklepalm IR 4, Seah IR 5, Nesikep IR 6 and 6A. More info: https://t.co/Lo4UIQ1xjr #BCWildfire pic.twitter.com/sdd9IcUIGM — Emergency Info BC (@EmergencyInfoBC) August 23, 2023

The evacuation route for evacuees is to head north to Lillooet on the Westside/North Spencer Road. Members are being told to gather at the Lillooet Friendship Centre.

Lytton First Nation’s ESS support contact is Bobbi McKay and he can be reached at 778-254-9754.

Evacuees are advised to:

Take an emergency grab-and-go bag, including all medications needed

Listen to officials and check local authorities’ websites and social media pages

If you are instructed to do so, shut off water, gas and electricity

Shut your windows and lock your home

Follow routes speficifed by officials, don’t take short cuts

Register with ESS

2:15 MOST TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS LIFTED

There are a number of other evacuation orders and alerts in the Lytton area due to three wildfires burning nearby.

For a full list of evacuation orders and updates, visit the Thompson-Nicola Regional District’s emergency services webpage.

The Stein Mountain wildfire is currently 1,431 hectares and is burning around 15 kilometres northwest of Lytton.

On Tuesday, officials said fire activity increased due to strong southerly winds pushing the fire up the Fraser Canyon. It ran around four kilometres north late Tuesday evening.

“Structure protection personnel are actively engaged in structure defense, and 18 BC Wildfire Service personnel with one water tender will be on-site throughout (Tuesday) night,” BC Wildfire Service staff said in an update.

“Wednesday through Friday we expect to see cooler and more unsettled conditions with a better chance of showers and gustier winds on Wednesday as the upper low pushes northeast. Thursday sees drying conditions across our complex with this continuing into Friday and the weekend.”

The fire is suspected to be caused by lightning.