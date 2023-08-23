Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Sale of impounded vehicle in Guelph leads to charges

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted August 23, 2023 12:00 pm
Guelph police cruiser . View image in full screen
Guelph police cruiser . Matt Carty / Global Guelph
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Breslau man is facing charges after an SUV was sold that had been impounded by the Guelph Police Service.

An investigation began in late July into a prohibited driver seen driving a Dodge Durango and parking it in the downtown on three different occasions.

Investigators seized the vehicle on Aug. 3 and determined that the attached license plates were stolen.

A further investigation revealed that the driver sold the vehicle and did not return the money to the buyer despite the vehicle having been impounded.

Trending Now

A 27-year-old was arrested on Tuesday. Charges include possessing stolen property, driving while prohibited and failing to comply with a release order.

The accused was held for a bail hearing.

 

Advertisement
More on Crime
Guelph NewsGuelph Police ServiceSUVimpoundedprohibited driverLicense PlatesDodge Durango
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices