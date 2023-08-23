Sale of impounded vehicle in Guelph leads to charges

Send this page to someone via email

A Breslau man is facing charges after an SUV was sold that had been impounded by the Guelph Police Service.

An investigation began in late July into a prohibited driver seen driving a Dodge Durango and parking it in the downtown on three different occasions.

Investigators seized the vehicle on Aug. 3 and determined that the attached license plates were stolen.

A further investigation revealed that the driver sold the vehicle and did not return the money to the buyer despite the vehicle having been impounded.

A 27-year-old was arrested on Tuesday. Charges include possessing stolen property, driving while prohibited and failing to comply with a release order.

The accused was held for a bail hearing.