3-vehicle collision involving stolen vehicle downtown: Edmonton police

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted August 23, 2023 8:11 am
Edmonton Police Service car in Edmonton on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. View image in full screen
Edmonton Police Service car in Edmonton on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Jason Franson, The Canadian Press
A stolen 2000 Dodge Jeep Cherokee collided with two other vehicles at 95th Street and 106th Avenue around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Edmonton police said.

Edmonton police said the Jeep collided with a 2018 GMC Acadia and then a 2017 Acura MDX.

The stolen vehicle was travelling eastbound on 106 when it ran a stop sign at a high speed and crashed into the two cars, police said.

Police said at least two suspects left the area on foot but one has since been taken into custody. The other suspect is still at large.

A woman who was in the stolen vehicle was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police closed the area of 95th Street and 106th Avenue but as of 11:21 p.m. Tuesday, the roads have been reopened.

