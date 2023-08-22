B.C. wildfires: Lightning sparks new fires in North Okanagan, Shuswap

Send this page to someone via email

Lightning sparked 10 new wildfires in the North Okanagan and Shuswap on Monday evening, though half of them are deemed to be under control or being held.

BC Wildfire Service says there were 258 lightning strikes throughout the Kamloops Fire Centre, but that the majority were in the Vernon fire zone.

Many are suspected to be lightning-caused and some remain undetermined at this time,” said BC Wildfire.

“No structures or values are currently threatened as a result of any of these wildfires.”

Below is a list of the new fires

Baker Forest Service wildfire

Located east of Armstrong

Estimated at 1.1 hectares

A rappel crew and two Initial Attack crews are responding with support of two helicopters

Classified as out of control

Ross Creek wildfire

Located just north of Anglemont and is currently

Estimated at two hectares

Two initial attack crews and a wildfire officer are responding.

Classified as out of control

Upper Violet Creek wildfire

Located east of Salmon Arm

Estimated at 0.009 of a hectare in size

A rappel crew is responding with helicopter support

Classified as out of control

Mount Grice Hutcheson wildfire

Located north of Cinnemousun Narrows

Estimated at 0.009 of a hectare in size

A helicopter was responding and personnel are on now on site

Classified as out of control

Federated Co-op Forest Service Road wildfire

Located south of Wild Rose Bay and east of Eagle Bay

Estimated at 0.009 of a hectare

Eagle Bay Fire Dept. is responding

Classified as being held

McIntyre Creek wildfire

Located northeast of Herald Bay and Herald Park

Estimated at 0.009 of a hectare

An initial attack crew and a rappel crew are responding along with aerial support

Classified as under control

Shorts Creek wildfire

Located west of Fintry Park

Estimated at 0.009 of a hectare

The Westside Fire Department is handling the response.

Classified as under control

Rocky Creek wildfire

Located east of Malakwa

Estimated at 0.009 of a hectare in size

An initial attack crew has completed a hose lay around the fire

Classified as under control

Upper East Canoe Creek wildfire

Located east of Salmon Arm

Estimated at 0.009 of a hectare

A rappel crew is currently responding

Classified as under control

Camp Creek wildfire

Located south of the Rocky Creek wildfire.

Response planning is underway