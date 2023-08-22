Menu

Fire

B.C. wildfires: Lightning sparks new fires in North Okanagan, Shuswap

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 22, 2023 8:37 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. lifts accommodation travel order in most areas of Interior'
B.C. lifts accommodation travel order in most areas of Interior
WATCH: Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness Bowinn Ma announced on Tuesday that an emergency travel accommodation order had the desired effect supporting evacuees, first responders and workers during the West Kelowna wildfire crisis. Effective at midnight, the order will lift in most communities in the B.C. Interior, except for in West Kelowna.
Lightning sparked 10 new wildfires in the North Okanagan and Shuswap on Monday evening, though half of them are deemed to be under control or being held.

BC Wildfire Service says there were 258 lightning strikes throughout the Kamloops Fire Centre, but that the majority were in the Vernon fire zone.

Many are suspected to be lightning-caused and some remain undetermined at this time,” said BC Wildfire.

“No structures or values are currently threatened as a result of any of these wildfires.”

Click to play video: 'Rare ‘fire tornado’ filmed amid B.C. wildfires'
Rare ‘fire tornado’ filmed amid B.C. wildfires

Below is a list of the new fires

Baker Forest Service wildfire

  • Located east of Armstrong
  • Estimated at 1.1 hectares
  • A rappel crew and two Initial Attack crews are responding with support of two helicopters
  • Classified as out of control

Ross Creek wildfire

  • Located just north of Anglemont and is currently
  • Estimated at two hectares
  • Two initial attack crews and a wildfire officer are responding.
  • Classified as out of control

Upper Violet Creek wildfire

  • Located east of Salmon Arm
  • Estimated at 0.009 of a hectare in size
  • A rappel crew is responding with helicopter support
  • Classified as out of control

Mount Grice Hutcheson wildfire

  • Located north of Cinnemousun Narrows
  • Estimated at 0.009 of a hectare in size
  • A helicopter was responding and personnel are on now on site
  • Classified as out of control

Federated Co-op Forest Service Road wildfire

  • Located south of Wild Rose Bay and east of Eagle Bay
  • Estimated at 0.009 of a hectare
  • Eagle Bay Fire Dept. is responding
  • Classified as being held
McIntyre Creek wildfire

  • Located northeast of Herald Bay and Herald Park
  • Estimated at 0.009 of a hectare
  • An initial attack crew and a rappel crew are responding along with aerial support
  • Classified as under control

Shorts Creek wildfire

  • Located west of Fintry Park
  • Estimated at 0.009 of a hectare
  • The Westside Fire Department is handling the response.
  • Classified as under control

Rocky Creek wildfire

  • Located east of Malakwa
  • Estimated at 0.009 of a hectare in size
  • An initial attack crew has completed a hose lay around the fire
  • Classified as under control

Upper East Canoe Creek wildfire

  • Located east of Salmon Arm
  • Estimated at 0.009 of a hectare
  • A rappel crew is currently responding
  • Classified as under control

Camp Creek wildfire

  • Located south of the Rocky Creek wildfire.
  • Response planning is underway
Click to play video: 'B.C. wildfires: West Kelowna evacuees begin to return home'
B.C. wildfires: West Kelowna evacuees begin to return home
