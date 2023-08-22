B.C. wildfires: Lightning sparks new fires in North Okanagan, Shuswap

Lightning sparked 10 new wildfires in the North Okanagan and Shuswap on Monday evening, though half of them are deemed to be under control or being held.
BC Wildfire Service says there were 258 lightning strikes throughout the Kamloops Fire Centre, but that the majority were in the Vernon fire zone.
Many are suspected to be lightning-caused and some remain undetermined at this time,” said BC Wildfire.
“No structures or values are currently threatened as a result of any of these wildfires.”
Rare ‘fire tornado’ filmed amid B.C. wildfires
Below is a list of the new fires
Baker Forest Service wildfire
- Located east of Armstrong
- Estimated at 1.1 hectares
- A rappel crew and two Initial Attack crews are responding with support of two helicopters
- Classified as out of control
Ross Creek wildfire
- Located just north of Anglemont and is currently
- Estimated at two hectares
- Two initial attack crews and a wildfire officer are responding.
- Classified as out of control
Upper Violet Creek wildfire
- Located east of Salmon Arm
- Estimated at 0.009 of a hectare in size
- A rappel crew is responding with helicopter support
- Classified as out of control
Mount Grice Hutcheson wildfire
- Located north of Cinnemousun Narrows
- Estimated at 0.009 of a hectare in size
- A helicopter was responding and personnel are on now on site
- Classified as out of control
Federated Co-op Forest Service Road wildfire
- Located south of Wild Rose Bay and east of Eagle Bay
- Estimated at 0.009 of a hectare
- Eagle Bay Fire Dept. is responding
- Classified as being held
Trending Now
McIntyre Creek wildfire
- Located northeast of Herald Bay and Herald Park
- Estimated at 0.009 of a hectare
- An initial attack crew and a rappel crew are responding along with aerial support
- Classified as under control
Shorts Creek wildfire
- Located west of Fintry Park
- Estimated at 0.009 of a hectare
- The Westside Fire Department is handling the response.
- Classified as under control
Rocky Creek wildfire
- Located east of Malakwa
- Estimated at 0.009 of a hectare in size
- An initial attack crew has completed a hose lay around the fire
- Classified as under control
Upper East Canoe Creek wildfire
- Located east of Salmon Arm
- Estimated at 0.009 of a hectare
- A rappel crew is currently responding
- Classified as under control
Camp Creek wildfire
- Located south of the Rocky Creek wildfire.
- Response planning is underway
B.C. wildfires: West Kelowna evacuees begin to return home
Comments