Section of Highway 19 closed after SUV makes u-turn in front of oncoming vehicle: Edmonton police

A section of Highway 19 was closed just west of Nisku during the Tuesday afternoon commute due to a two-vehicle crash.

The Edmonton Police Service asked drivers to avoid Highway 19 and Range Road 254 (167th Street SW) until further notice while officers investigate.

Police said the crash happened around 3:45 p.m. It was reported to police that an Audi being driven by a male was parked on the shoulder of the eastbound lanes of Highway 19.

It’s alleged the driver of the Audi suddenly pulled a u-turn in front of an oncoming Toyota Rav 4 that was driving east on Highway 19, resulting in the collision.

The Audi could be seen in the ditch of the highway near RAD Torque Raceway, while the damaged Toyota was on the road.

Traffic on the busy commuter highway was being diverted to side roads.

People from both vehicles have been taken to hospital by paramedics primarily for precautionary reasons, police said, adding a female who was in the front passenger seat of the Rav 4, however, may have suffered more serious injuries.

As of Tuesday evening no charges had been laid.

Alberta Transportation is in the process of widening and dividing the busy highway between the QEII and Devon, however the section where the crash happened is still a single lane in each direction.