Canada

Ford named CFL’s top-graded QB after leading Elks to 1st victory

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 22, 2023 6:29 pm
Edmonton Elks quarterback Tre Ford (2) gains some yards on the ground during CFL football game action against the Hamilton Tiger Cats in Hamilton, Ont., Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. View image in full screen
Edmonton Elks quarterback Tre Ford (2) gains some yards on the ground during CFL football game action against the Hamilton Tiger Cats in Hamilton, Ont., Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power
Canadian Tre Ford was very efficient in leading the Edmonton Elks to their first win of the season.

Ford, of Niagara Falls, Ont., earned the top quarterback grade of 91.7 on Tuesday in the CFL’s weekly honour roll. Ford was recognized for his play in Edmonton’s 24-10 road win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats last week.

Ford finished 13-of-18 passing for 174 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran five times for 60 yards.

Click to play video: 'Victor Cui fired as president and CEO of Edmonton Elks football team'
Victor Cui fired as president and CEO of Edmonton Elks football team
Players in nine specific positions are highlighted as per data points registered and compiled by Pro Football Focus, a sports analytics company.

Teammate Steven Dunbar Jr. (four catches, 92 yards, two TDs) was the top-graded receiver at 76.1 while the Elks offensive line also earned a top grading of 79.7, led by Tomas Jack-Kurdyla (top individual grade of 81.2)

Hamilton’s James Butler (114 yards, TD, on 14 carries) was the top running back (76.9).

Tyrell Richards of the Montreal Alouettes was the top-graded linebacker (88.2) while Saskatchewan’s Micah Johnson led the way for defensive linemen (80.1).

Winnipeg cornerback Demerio Houston led all defensive backs with a 80.6 grade.

Winnipeg’s Jamieson Sheahan (72.7) and Saskatchewan’s T.J. Brunson (90.9) earned top punter-kicker and special-teams honours, respectively.

