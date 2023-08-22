Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police identify man killed in shooting in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 22, 2023 5:09 pm
Police identify man killed in shooting in Toronto - image View image in full screen
Toronto police / handout
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Monday at 4:52 a.m., officers received a report of a shooting in the College Street and Spadina Avenue area.

Officers said there was an altercation involving several males.

“A firearm was discharged and one of the males was struck by gunfire,” police said in a news release.

According to police, officers and medics attended the scene and one man was taken to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Trending Now

The victim has now been identified by police as 41-year-old Oluwatobi “Tobi” Alaga from Toronto.

Anyone with information or who may have dashcam or other surveillance footage of the area is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Advertisement
More on Crime
CrimeToronto PoliceTPSToronto shootingCrime TorontoShooting TorontoShooting Victimfatal shooting toronto
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices