Police identify man killed in shooting in Toronto

Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Monday at 4:52 a.m., officers received a report of a shooting in the College Street and Spadina Avenue area.

Officers said there was an altercation involving several males.

“A firearm was discharged and one of the males was struck by gunfire,” police said in a news release.

According to police, officers and medics attended the scene and one man was taken to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The victim has now been identified by police as 41-year-old Oluwatobi “Tobi” Alaga from Toronto.

Anyone with information or who may have dashcam or other surveillance footage of the area is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.