Suspicious interaction with young girls in Calgary prompts police investigation

Calgary police are looking for information from the public after two girls were approached while in a park in northeast Calgary.

Between 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., on Aug. 21, two 10-year-old girls were playing at the St. Mark School playground, located at 4589 Marbank Drive N.E., when they were approached by an unknown man.

According to police, the man showed the girls a picture and made an inappropriate comment to them. The girls immediately left the park and returned home to tell their parents, who contacted the police.

Officers went to the scene and say they are in the process of collecting surveillance footage from the area, however, at this time, the man has not been identified.

The man is described as White, 60 to 70-years-old, with a white beard, grey hair and was balding above his ears.

“At this time, we are treating this interaction as suspicious and are asking anyone with CCTV from the area or information about the man to come forward,” says A/S/Sgt. Shelby Stewart of the CPS District 4 General Investigations Unit.

“In this case, these girls did everything right and this serves as a good reminder for all parents to make sure that their children know what to do if they are approached by someone with ill intentions.”

Calgary police are encouraging parents to talk to their children about what to do when a stranger is making them uncomfortable, and how to tell the difference between a stranger they can ask for help — such as police officers, transit drivers, teachers, or other parents — and a stranger who might be dangerous.

Resources for parents are available through Luna Child and Youth Advocacy Centre and missingkids.ca.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the man to contact them at 403-266-1234 or on Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.