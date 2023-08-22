Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Suspicious interaction with young girls in Calgary prompts police investigation

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted August 22, 2023 5:08 pm
Calgary Police say they have arrested and charged three suspects who are believed to be responsible for an armed commercial robbery at a consignment business last week. View image in full screen
Calgary Police say they are looking for a man described as White, 60 to 70-years-old, with a white beard, grey hair and was balding above his ears. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Calgary police are looking for information from the public after two girls were approached while in a park in northeast Calgary.

Between 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., on Aug. 21, two 10-year-old girls were playing at the St. Mark School playground, located at 4589 Marbank Drive N.E., when they were approached by an unknown man.

According to police, the man showed the girls a picture and made an inappropriate comment to them. The girls immediately left the park and returned home to tell their parents, who contacted the police.

Officers went to the scene and say they are in the process of collecting surveillance footage from the area, however, at this time, the man has not been identified.

The man is described as White, 60 to 70-years-old, with a white beard, grey hair and was balding above his ears.

Click to play video: 'ICE investigator on internet child exploitation and safety tips'
ICE investigator on internet child exploitation and safety tips

“At this time, we are treating this interaction as suspicious and are asking anyone with CCTV from the area or information about the man to come forward,” says A/S/Sgt. Shelby Stewart of the CPS District 4 General Investigations Unit.

“In this case, these girls did everything right and this serves as a good reminder for all parents to make sure that their children know what to do if they are approached by someone with ill intentions.”

Calgary police are encouraging parents to talk to their children about what to do when a stranger is making them uncomfortable, and how to tell the difference between a stranger they can ask for help — such as police officers, transit drivers, teachers, or other parents — and a stranger who might be dangerous.

Resources for parents are available through Luna Child and Youth Advocacy Centre and missingkids.ca.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the man to contact them at 403-266-1234 or on Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton man charged with luring and child pornography'
Edmonton man charged with luring and child pornography
CrimeCalgary PoliceCalgaryChild LuringSt. Mark SchoolLuna Child and Youth Advocacy Centre4589 Marbank Drive N.E.Shelby Stewart
