New Brunswick town strikes committee to deal with consumer fireworks concerns

Consumer fireworks are on the agenda at Quispamsis, N.B., town council.

The debate has surfaced twice this year: the first time in February and again this month, with residents voicing concerns about consumer-based fireworks being set off within the town limits and neighbourhoods.

“Some concern from residents that it is a nuisance, that it causes issues with perhaps pets and perhaps some people who suffer from PTSD,” said Quispamsis Mayor Libby O’Hara.

She said there are also concerns about firework fallout, which could damage trees and property. One resident even shared a photo of a tree on fire, attaching it to a letter outlining further concerns.

The BC SPCA said fireworks can cause panicked dogs to bust through screen doors or windows. Bigger animals, like cows and horses, can easily trample through fences.

It said roughly 49 per cent of dogs are fearful of loud noises such as fireworks.

The National Fire Prevention Association says hundreds of people are injured by consumer fireworks every year and the stance it takes is to ask people to leave setting off fireworks to the professionals.

Rothesay and Saint John have both banned consumer fireworks.

Robert Hunt, while advocating for a further ban in Quispamsis, said he does enjoy fireworks but it doesn’t outweigh the risks.

“I looked at it from the standpoint of, personally, I enjoy fireworks, I like going to those displays. I don’t set them off in my yard for the same reason that I’m advocating that they ban them — but it’s not a problem with fireworks, per se, but the negative impact they have on the environment, pets wildlife, and potential adverse effect on veterans with PTSD,” he said in an interview on Tuesday.

“So, for all those reasons it would be a pretty easy choice to give up that little bit of entertainment for the better good.”

He said the discussion definitely needs a balanced approach.

One business owner did speak to council last week insisting his business would lose revenue should a ban be put in place.

“If we can reduce it, every little bit helps,” Hunt said.

He has put his name forward to be on a committee planned to look at the best path forward for consumer fireworks.

O’Hara said it’ll consist of the mayor and one councillor, a resident for and against, and representatives from the police force and the fire department.

“We are trying to get some feedback from the public as well and I think that’s very important to have people engaged in what we’re doing in the community,” O’Hara said.