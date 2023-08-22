Peterborough mayor to opt into Ontario’s ‘strong mayor’ power to help reach housing goals

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Peterborough is one of 21 new cities in Ontario which will received so-called “strong mayor powers,” but some argue it comes at a cost of due process and democracy within council chambers.

On Monday, the Ontario government announced Peterborough as one of the 21 municipalities to get extended powers to assist in meeting its housing targets. The announcement came during this week’s Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) conference in London, Ont.

Peterborough Mayor Jeff Leal says the announcement is welcomed news to help the province reach its goal of 1.5 million new homes by 2031.



But as it currently stands, Peterborough is not on track to hit its housing target this year.

The Peterborough and the Kawarthas Home Builders Association (PKHBA) estimates the city needs 930 new homes built every year from 2021 to 2031. The association represents the residential construction industry in the city, county and City of Kawartha Lakes.

Municipalities have until Oct. 31 to decide if they want to utilize the strong mayor powers which allow the head of a municipal council greater authority on issues with provincial priorities. And an issue would only require one-third of council’s support.

Leal on Tuesday confirmed senior city staff members have already drafted Peterborough’s confirmation that it will be pursuing the housing targets — 4,700 new homes by 2031 — and opting into the new powers.

Already some mayors have announced they won’t utilize the powers. Leal doesn’t foresee needing to use them in council chambers.

“Right now, council is working extremely well together,” he said. “We have a pretty ambitious agenda that we’re working on. As it stands right now, I won’t need those powers.”

Trent University history professor David Sheinin says the announcement is a strategic move from the Conservative government to get more municipalities on board with the housing targets.

“What’s it’s going to do is put some pressure on municipal bureaucrats and municipal governments — particularly the mayor with the strong mayor powers — to get some things done,” he said.

There’s pressure, but not without incentive — a $1.2 billion fund is available to municipalities that reach their housing targets to help support developments.

Shenin cautions it comes at a “democratic cost” since issues will only require one-third support co council and mayors can override council approval on certain bylaws.

“I think this is a dangerous move for democracy municipally, but again as a political strategy it’s very smart, because if people don’t agree with what the Ford government wants on the Greenbelt and so on — what are the alternatives?” he asked. “The province is saying, ‘We have a plan, if you don’t like it, what’s your alternative?'”

The city has until Oct. 15 to submit confirmation of the strong mayor powers. They will go into effect for Leal on Oct. 31.

— with files from Sam Houpt/Global News Peterborough