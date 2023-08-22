Low water pressure, discoloured water in Byron temporary: City of London

Send this page to someone via email

A scheduled water shutoff has had some unintended consequences in southwest London, Ont., city officials said Tuesday.

A water shutoff was scheduled in the Byron area as part of the Southdale Road and Colonel Talbot Road improvements project, which will see the construction of a roundabout at the intersection, but has “unfortunately affected water pressure outside of the intended area.”

As the city works to fix the issue, some residents may notice discolouration in the water.

“The City assures residents that the water is safe, and any potential discolouration will be temporary,” the city said in a release.

“The construction work and regularly scheduled water shut off is anticipated to be complete by the end of (Tuesday) or sooner, and water service will also be restored as soon as possible around the construction area.”

However, if water pressure problems or discolouration lasts into Wednesday, residents should contact water operations at 519-661-4739 or report the issue online.