2nd person charged with 1st-degree murder in Owen Sound shooting

Owen Sound, Ont., police say a second person is facing a charge of first-degree murder in connection with a homicide in the city last month.
On July 11, just after 1 a.m., police responded to a report of gunshots at an apartment complex on 6th Avenue West.
Police say officers located a deceased individual in what they believe to be a target shooting.
Officers have charged Donte’a Ryan Mitchell, 25, from Toronto with first-degree murder.
This comes more than a month after police charged Dustin Noonan, 34, with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting.
Police say the accused have been held in custody pending a bail hearing.
Investigators are urging the public to submit any available video surveillance footage from July 10 at 11 p.m. to July 11 at 3:30 a.m. in the following identified areas in Owen Sound:
- Area between Alpha Street and 1st Avenue West, between 10th Street West and 14th Street West.
- Area between 2nd Avenue West and 8th Avenue West, between 26th Street West and 29th Street West.
- Area between 2nd Avenue East and 4th Avenue East, between 17th Street East and 18th Street East.
Police are asking that anyone with helpful video surveillance footage submit it through a link on the OPP website.
Officers are asking anyone with information to call the Owen Sound Police Service at 519-376-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
