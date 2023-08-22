2nd person charged with 1st-degree murder in Owen Sound shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Owen Sound, Ont., police say a second person is facing a charge of first-degree murder in connection with a homicide in the city last month.

On July 11, just after 1 a.m., police responded to a report of gunshots at an apartment complex on 6th Avenue West.

Police say officers located a deceased individual in what they believe to be a target shooting.

Officers have charged Donte’a Ryan Mitchell, 25, from Toronto with first-degree murder.

This comes more than a month after police charged Dustin Noonan, 34, with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting.

Police say the accused have been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Investigators are urging the public to submit any available video surveillance footage from July 10 at 11 p.m. to July 11 at 3:30 a.m. in the following identified areas in Owen Sound:

Area between Alpha Street and 1st Avenue West, between 10th Street West and 14th Street West.

Area between 2nd Avenue West and 8th Avenue West, between 26th Street West and 29th Street West.

Area between 2nd Avenue East and 4th Avenue East, between 17th Street East and 18th Street East.

Police are asking that anyone with helpful video surveillance footage submit it through a link on the OPP website.

Officers are asking anyone with information to call the Owen Sound Police Service at 519-376-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.