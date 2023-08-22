Menu

Headline link
Canada

Winnipeg police Chief Smyth calls stricter bail ‘balancing act’ with overrepresented groups

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 22, 2023 3:13 pm
Ottawa Police Service Chief Eric Stubbs, left and Chief Danny Smyth, president of the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police, hold a press conference during the CACP Summit in Ottawa on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. View image in full screen
Ottawa Police Service Chief Eric Stubbs, left and Chief Danny Smyth, president of the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police, hold a press conference during the CACP Summit in Ottawa on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
The leader of Canada’s police chiefs says it’s a balancing act to toughen up the bail system without the risk of more people of colour ending up behind bars.

Danny Smyth, president of the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police and chief of the Winnipeg Police Service, made the comments Tuesday after meeting other chiefs to discuss opportunities for more immigrants to become officers.

His comments come as the federal Liberal cabinet meets ahead of Parliament’s return next month, when housing, immigration and bail reform are expected to top the government agenda.

Following a spate of high-profile violent crimes — including fatal shootings of officers — the police chiefs were among the voices calling on Ottawa to reform the bail system to make it harder for certain accused people to return to the community.

Criminal justice experts say Black and Indigenous people are already overrepresented in the system and have difficulty getting bail as it is.

Story continues below advertisement

Smyth says while reforming the bail system is a “balancing act,” he sees federal proposals as focused on repeat violent offenders.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

