Blogs

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, Aug. 22

By David Giles Global News
Posted August 22, 2023 12:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, Aug. 22'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, Aug. 22
Scattered showers — Chantal Wagner has your Tuesday, Aug. 22, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.
A win over the Lions gives a boost to the Riders, and proper chair ergonomics and posture.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, Aug. 22, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Big boost for Riders in win over Lions: Darrell Davis

It’s been a lacklustre start to the season for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Trevor Harris went down with an injury just three weeks in and the team has been struggling to gain momentum ever since.

However, there were some encouraging signs for the Riders in a convincing win over the B.C. Lions.

Veteran CFL analyst Darrell Davis looks at how much of a boost the win gives the Riders and the injury situation at quarterback.

Click to play video: 'Big boost for Riders in win over Lions: Darrell Davis'
Big boost for Riders in win over Lions: Darrell Davis

Ergonomics and proper posture: Healthy Living

Ergonomics and proper posture are important when sitting at a desk or in front of a computer screen for long periods of time.

It also includes breathing techniques and taking breaks throughout the day.

Adrianne Vangool, a licensed physical therapist and yoga instructor, shares her expertise in chair setup and proper posture.

Click to play video: 'Ergonomics and proper posture: Healthy Living'
Ergonomics and proper posture: Healthy Living

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Aug. 22

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Aug. 22'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Aug. 22
CFLFootballSaskatchewan RoughridersRidersHealthy LivingPostureergonomicsGllobal News Morning Saskatoon
