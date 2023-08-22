SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19 outbreak declared over at Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 22, 2023 12:12 pm
Click to play video: 'Seniors with omicron more susceptible to COVID-19 re-infection: study'
Seniors with omicron more susceptible to COVID-19 re-infection: study
Researchers have found that seniors who caught COVID-19 during the first wave of the omicron variant between December 2021 and March 2022 did not have strengthened immunity come the second wave. Global's Katherine Ward reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A COVID-19 outbreak declared last week at Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg, Ont., was declared over on Tuesday.

The hospital issued a statement to declare that the outbreak declared Aug. 14 on the hospital’s 1B restorative care unit was over. At the time of the outbreak declaration made by the Haliburton, Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit, there were eight patients in the unit who had tested positive for COVID-19.

“Effective today, August 22, regular visiting guidelines have resumed for all with the exception of patients in isolation for a COVID-19 infection,” the hospital stated.

Story continues below advertisement

The hospital says masks must still be worn while visiting the hospital with the exception of eating or drinking in designated areas. Masks are available on entry to the hospital and at its community mental health offices.

Click to play video: 'Ask the Expert: New COVID variant is fast spreading across Canada'
Ask the Expert: New COVID variant is fast spreading across Canada
Related News
COVID-19COVIDCobourgCOVID-19 OutbreakOntario healthNorthumberland Hills HospitalCobourg Hospital
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices