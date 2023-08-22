COVID-19 outbreak declared over at Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg

Send this page to someone via email

A COVID-19 outbreak declared last week at Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg, Ont., was declared over on Tuesday.

The hospital issued a statement to declare that the outbreak declared Aug. 14 on the hospital’s 1B restorative care unit was over. At the time of the outbreak declaration made by the Haliburton, Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit, there were eight patients in the unit who had tested positive for COVID-19.

“Effective today, August 22, regular visiting guidelines have resumed for all with the exception of patients in isolation for a COVID-19 infection,” the hospital stated.

A COVID-19 outbreak confirmed on Monday, August 14 in Northumberland Hills Hospital's 1B Restorative Care Unit has been declared over.

The hospital says masks must still be worn while visiting the hospital with the exception of eating or drinking in designated areas. Masks are available on entry to the hospital and at its community mental health offices.