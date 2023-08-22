Police probe theft of flatbed trailer from business in Lindsay, Ont.

Police in Lindsay, Ont., are investigating the reported theft of an industrial flatbed trailer from a business early Monday.
According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, officers around 8:30 a.m. responded to a report of a stolen trailer from a George Street business.
Police say video surveillance shows a black SUV entering the parking lot at approximately 12:30 a.m. Monday. Two individuals are seen before leaving with the trailer attached to the SUV.
The trailer is described as a 2021 N&N brand flatbed trailer with Ontario licence plate “W5414H.”
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 705-324-5252 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222.TIPS (8477) or online at khcrimestoppers.com.
