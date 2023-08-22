Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police probe theft of flatbed trailer from business in Lindsay, Ont.

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 22, 2023 12:00 pm
Police in Lindsay, Ont., are investigating the reported theft of this flatbed trailer from a George Street business on Aug. 21, 2023. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay, Ont., are investigating the reported theft of this flatbed trailer from a George Street business on Aug. 21, 2023. Kawartha Lakes Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Lindsay, Ont., are investigating the reported theft of an industrial flatbed trailer from a business early Monday.

According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, officers around 8:30 a.m. responded to a report of a stolen trailer from a George Street business.

Police say video surveillance shows a black SUV entering the parking lot at approximately 12:30 a.m. Monday. Two individuals are seen before leaving with the trailer attached to the SUV.

Surveillance video images of the suspects and the vehicle used in the theft of the trailer on Aug. 21, 2023. View image in full screen
Surveillance video images of the suspects and the vehicle used in the theft of the trailer on Aug. 21, 2023. Kawartha Lakes Police Service

The trailer is described as a 2021 N&N brand flatbed trailer with Ontario licence plate “W5414H.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 705-324-5252 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222.TIPS (8477) or online at khcrimestoppers.com.

More on Crime
TheftlindsayLindsay crimeKawartha Lakes Police ServiceLindsay OntarioStolen trailertrailer theft
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices