Police probe theft of flatbed trailer from business in Lindsay, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Lindsay, Ont., are investigating the reported theft of an industrial flatbed trailer from a business early Monday.

According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, officers around 8:30 a.m. responded to a report of a stolen trailer from a George Street business.

Police say video surveillance shows a black SUV entering the parking lot at approximately 12:30 a.m. Monday. Two individuals are seen before leaving with the trailer attached to the SUV.

View image in full screen Surveillance video images of the suspects and the vehicle used in the theft of the trailer on Aug. 21, 2023. Kawartha Lakes Police Service

The trailer is described as a 2021 N&N brand flatbed trailer with Ontario licence plate “W5414H.”

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 705-324-5252 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222.TIPS (8477) or online at khcrimestoppers.com.