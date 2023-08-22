Roy Wood Jr. to headline Just for Laughs in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

Roy Wood Jr. will be headlining the Just For Laughs Comedy Tour in Winnipeg in November.

The annual comedy tour is celebrating its 20th year with a slate of four performers including Wood, Malik Elassal, Joyelle Nicole Johnson and Arthur Simeon. The foursome will take the stage at the Burton Cummings Theatre.

Wood, an Emmy-nominated performer and correspondent on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show, recently performed at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and joins the lineup for the cross-Canada tour throughout November.

Tickets go on sale Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.ca.