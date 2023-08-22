Menu

Canada

Broadview deaths labelled homicide-suicide by Saskatchewan RCMP

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted August 22, 2023 12:50 pm
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan RCMP Major crimes set up mobile command post to investigate incident in Broadview, SK.'
Saskatchewan RCMP Major crimes set up mobile command post to investigate incident in Broadview, SK.
An increased police presence was seen in Broadview, Saskatchewan on Thursday as RCMP established a mobile command centre to investigate a serious incident.
A Saskatchewan RCMP investigation into two deaths is now being labelled as a homicide-suicide.

A 52-year-old male and a 54-year-old female were found dead inside a residence on Thursday in Broadview, Sask.

RCMP Major Crimes and Forensic Services told the public that they would be in the community for an undetermined amount of time while investigating.

On Monday, an RCMP release confirmed that the deaths were part of a domestic homicide-suicide, with the 52-year-old woman determined to be the homicide victim.

“Police are not seeking additional suspects and no charges will be laid, as such we do not anticipate having further updates related to the investigation,” the released stated.

CrimeRCMPSaskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsHomicideRegina NewsInvestigationBroadview
